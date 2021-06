PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — The FBI Chicago is holding a press conference Tuesday for a girl who was kidnapped in Peru Monday morning.

The FBI believes that a girl between the ages of 14 to 16 was kidnapped in a white pick-up truck with a topper, near the intersection of Plum and 7th St. in Peru.

The FBI is assisting the Peru Police Department in this case.

Tips can be reported to the FBI (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 or directly to Peru Police Department at (815) 223-2151.