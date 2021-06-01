WATCH: Gov. JB Pritzker speaks after Illinois legislature approves state budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Legislature worked past its midnight deadline to approve a $42 billion state budget early Tuesday, but are waiting to send it to Gov. JB Pritzker for his signature.

After both the Illinois House and Illinois Senate approved the spending plan, largely along party lines, Senate President Don Harmon, a Chicago Democrat, filed a motion to reconsider the vote, preventing the budget from going to the governor’s desk until the Senate votes on his motion, or he pulls it.

The budget plan approved by majority Democrats is based on tax revenue sources that rebounded much faster from the global pandemic than expected and including $2.5 billion in spending from a multiyear federal relief package.

Tuesday, Pritzker spoke in Springfield about the budget.