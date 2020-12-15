PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike will be in Peoria to witness the first COVID-19 vaccination in Central Illinois.
The press conference will take place at the Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center, OSF St. Francis, located at 1306 N. Berkeley Ave.
Latest Headlines
- LIVE: White House holds first press briefing after Electoral College confirms Biden’s victory
- Gov. Pritzker, Dr. Ezike witness first COVID-19 vaccinations in Central Illinois
- Stimulus check update: Democrats squeezed as COVID-19 relief talks continue
- WATCH: Gov. Pritzker, Dr. Ezike to witness first COVID-19 vaccination in Peoria
- In a first, leading Republicans call Biden president-elect