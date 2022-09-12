CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois lawmakers and leaders announced Monday that the first wave of Family Relief Act tax rebate checks could arrive in mailboxes as soon as this week.

Individuals who made less than $200,000 in 2021 and are not claimed as a dependent on another return will receive $50 rebates. Couples filing jointly with incomes under $400,000 will receive $100. Tax return filers will also receive $100 per dependent they claimed on their 2021 taxes, up to three dependents.

The rebate payments will take at least eight weeks to be issued in total, with the first wave being mailed Monday.

“This $1.8 billion in tax relief is possible because Democrats balanced the budget, eliminated the bill backlog, funded schools, fixed roads – and through responsible financial decision-making – still found ourselves with a one-time surplus,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “There are those who might have sent those funds straight back into the pockets of the 1 percent and big corporations instead of to working families, but that’s not what good government does.”

The State of Illinois is also providing property tax rebates for eligible homeowners in an amount equal to the property tax credit they qualified for on their 2021 returns, up to a maximum of $300.

“Families have faced uncertain times over the past few years and deserve support,” said State Senator Bill Cunningham. “This plan puts money back in taxpayers’ hands when they need it most.”

For more information about eligibility for rebates, check status, or other questions, visit the 2022 State of Illinois Tax Rebates website or call 1-800 732-8866 or 217-782-3336.