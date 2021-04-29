Kim Blickenstaff discusses vision for ‘Interplay Park’ Thursday afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria developer Kim Blickenstaff held a press conference to talk about his vision for “Interplay Park”, a park elevated above I-74 downtown Thursday afternoon.

Blickenstaff went over what he envisions and answer questions, and he was joined remotely by Theodore Hoerr of Manhattan-based Terrain Work, the landscape architect and project designer.

Below is a slideshow providing a taste of what Blickenstaff envisions for the park:

  • KDB Group
The press conference took place at the Scottish Rite Theatre.

