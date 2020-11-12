WATCH LIVE: Peoria City/County Health Department to give weekly COVID-19 update

Local News

by: Gretchen Teske

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department officials will give the weekly update today at 3:30 p.m. at the health department office.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News