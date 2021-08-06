PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The former Thomas Jefferson Primary School is now officially named Dr. C.T. Vivian Primary School.

Peoria city leaders conducted a name change ceremony Friday morning to unveil the name of the school building to commemorate Dr. Vivian’s contributions to Peoria.

Vivian was a civil rights icon who participated in his first sit-in demonstration in Peoria in 1947. He graduated from Western Illinois University and worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King in several states during the civil rights era.

In July 2020, Vivian died at the age of 95.

Family members of Dr. Vivian were in attendance Friday and spoke about his impact and what the name change means to their family.