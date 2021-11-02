Peoria law enforcement, NAACP to sign 10 principles to improve policing in community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, The NAACP Peoria Branch, Peoria Police Department, and the Peoria County Sheriff Department signed 10 shared principles aiming to improve policing in the community.

Peoria NAACP president Marvin Hightower said the relationship between police and community is need of improvement.

“As you know, the relationship between the police and the community has been fractured,” Hightower said.

The Peoria Police Department, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, and Peoria Branch of the NAACP have agreed to work in unison to improve that relationship. Tuesday, the three signed a list of 10 shared principles.

“This is a vow between us working together and standing together with our communities,” said Chief Eric Echevarria, Peoria Police Department.

Within the principles are values including rejecting discrimination, promoting de-escalation training, and promoting community policing.

The list also calls for diversity in hiring, and Echevarria said PPD will work to make words become action.

“Looking at our HBCU’s, looking at our Hispanic serving institutions, recruiting for women, but really looking at getting the best recruits for the City of Peoria,” Echevarria said.

Ronda Guyton, superintendent of the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office added that accountability is another crucial component.

“As we have officers going into training, what we’re going to be doing is teaching them exactly what we expect them to do,” Guyton said.

Hightower said everyone will have a role in improving policing and the relationship officers have with the community.

“The difference between a moment and a movement is sacrifice, so we all have to sacrifice and do our part to build the relationship,” Hightower said.

Tuesday, Echevarria also signed the 10 shared principles into his department’s policy. He said a copy of it will be sent to every Peoria officer and they must review it and sign it as well.

In 2018, the Illinois Chapter of the NAACP and the Illinois Association of Police Chiefs also signed the 10 shared principles, in a moment some called historic.

The 10 Shared Principles are listed below: