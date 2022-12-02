GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: There are depictions of violence in this video.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department held a press conference related to an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Oct. 3.

During the conference, Peoria police released pictures and body cam videos of the incident.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria released the names of the four officers involved in the shooting. The officers were Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller.

All the officers are currently on paid leave.

According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond, also known as the Meatman, was shot multiple times and died near Martin Luther King Jr. park.

All the available bodycam footage that has been released by police is available HERE.