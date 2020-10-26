PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In his first order of business touring Peoria Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and local leaders are gathering to give an update on the reopening of the Murray Baker Bridge.
The press conference will take place at the 200 block of Northeast Water St.
Latest Headlines
- WATCH LIVE: Pritzker and local leaders discuss reopening of Murray Baker Bridge
- Second stimulus checks: Here’s where we stand as a new week begins
- One new death, 147 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County
- Newsfeed Now: Presidential campaigns’ final week
- NASA to announce new discovery about the moon