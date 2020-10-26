WATCH LIVE: Pritzker and local leaders discuss reopening of Murray Baker Bridge

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In his first order of business touring Peoria Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and local leaders are gathering to give an update on the reopening of the Murray Baker Bridge.

The press conference will take place at the 200 block of Northeast Water St.

