PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to give an update on how the state is handling the coronavirus pandemic Monday afternoon.
The press conference is taking place at the OSF Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center located at 1306 N. Berkeley Ave.
Latest Headlines
- North suburbs pass Illinois’ COVID-19 test ‘failsafe’ level, Chicago close as Cook County faces new restrictions
- WATCH: Pritzker gives daily COVID-19 update in Peoria
- ‘We are blowing up the precedent’: Dems argue against vote to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee
- 9 new COVID-19 deaths in Tri-County area
- Map shows early frigid blast sweeping half the country