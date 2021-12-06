WATCH: Raber Packing Co. celebrates grand reopening at new location Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Raber Packing Co. is holding a press conference Monday morning to celebrate the grand opening of its new location at 3000 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria.

Raber has served the community for more than 60 years when their previous location burned down in November 2018. The fire destroyed 12,000 pounds of product, closed the business, and left workers without jobs

In April 2019, Raber announced it would be reopening at its new location.

More information is available on Raber Packing Company’s website.