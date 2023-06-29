PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch your Local Weather Authority keeps you up to date as severe weather impacts central Illinois Thursday.
As of 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Central Illinois through 5 pm.
