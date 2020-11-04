WATCH LIVE: Special Election coverage at 9

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tune in to watch our special election update at 9!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News