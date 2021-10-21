WATCH: State officials join Heartland Community College, Rivian to unveil new electric vehicle training ground

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), Heartland Community College (HCC), and auto manufacturer Rivian came together to offer the first look at the new Electric Vehicle Energy Storage (EVES) training instructional operations.

The new training program will help prepare residents and companies doing business here to keep pace with demands in the fast-growing electric vehicle production sector in Illinois.

State officials, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, will attend the event.