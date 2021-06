PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos will join members of the Peoria Police Department to hold a press conference Thursday.

According to a press release, the conference is in regard to the arrest and charge of Robert Ely.

Ely was arrested Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge.

He is the suspect in the murder of Dr. William H. Marshall, who was stabbed to death in his home in January.