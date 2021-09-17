Football games postponed following violence inside Peoria High School

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat spoke on the violence inside Peoria High School that led to an early shutdown Friday afternoon.

At the press conference, Kherat said, “there will be consequences” for individuals who were involved in the fights that took place inside and outside the school.

Another consequence of the fights is the postponement of the football games. Peoria High School vs. Manual High School has been postponed to 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, whereas Richwoods High School vs. Danville High School has been postponed to noon on Saturday, Sept. 18.

In an effort to promote safety, Kherat said both of those games will have no cars and no spectators.