WATCH: ‘T. rex: The Ultimate Predator’ exhibition to debut May 29

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Museum is holding a press conference on its upcoming exhibition, “T. rex: The Ultimate Predator.”

Ferocious, feathered, and for the first time on the road, “T. rex: The Ultimate Predator,” debuts on its worldwide tour at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, May 29.

The exhibition, arriving from its creator, the American Museum of Natural History, New York City, presents an entire family of completely redesigned Tyrannosaurus rex, with two full-sized adults, all based on the latest findings, including plumage.