World’s most advanced planetarium system coming to Peoria Riverfront Museum Dome Planetarium Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The world’s most advanced planetarium system is coming to Peoria Riverfront Museum’s Dome Planetarium on Saturday, May 22.

“Our new system will let us fly through the universe, from galaxies thousands of light-years

Away to detailed explorations of the planets in our own solar system,” said Renae Kerrigan, the

museum’s planetarium director and science curator, “We can even explore the earth, from real-time earthquakes and weather, down to microscopic organisms and subatomic particles.”