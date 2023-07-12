WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The West Peoria Fire Department will be recognizing citizens and first responders Wednesday for their life-saving efforts during the Edgewood Apartment fire on June 20.

According to a West Peoria Fire Protection District press release, during the incident, fire blocked the stairwell between the second and third floor, which left four people, two adults and two children, trapped in their apartment.

Citizens and deputies made a make-shift catch-all out of a bedsheet to catch one of the children, and firefighters used a ladder to save the other three.

Those being honored include:

Citizens : Norman Johnson, Tristan Morris and Dillon Lyon.

: Norman Johnson, Tristan Morris and Dillon Lyon. Peoria County Sheriff’s Department : Deputy Joseph Vissering, Deputy Miles Winder, Deputy Tim Gilmore and Lieutenant David Zook.

: Deputy Joseph Vissering, Deputy Miles Winder, Deputy Tim Gilmore and Lieutenant David Zook. Firefighters: Kacper Soja – WPFD, Zach Scudder – WPFD, John Harris – WPFD, Alex Stauthammer – Limestone and Lexi Matheson – Limestone.

Awards will be presented by West Peoria Fire Chief Terry Schadt and Sheriff Chris Watkins.

This story will be updated.