PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois leaders gathered at Peoria City Hall to talk about new funding that was approved for the Peoria Passenger Rail Project on Thursday.

According to a joint news release from U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) the Peoria to Chicago Passenger Rail Service was one of 12 rail services awarded $500,000 through the Corridor Identification and Development (CID) Program.

The CID program is a planning and development program that helps guide rail development across the U.S. and helps ready passenger projects for implementation.