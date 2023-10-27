PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria families gathered downtown at city hall on Friday for the city Hall-o-Ween.

The outside and the inside of the historic building were decorated with Halloween decorations for the kids and parents to enjoy. City employees and first responders were there to help hand out candy.

Each level of the city hall had a different theme, including a haunted house, a Barbie dream house, and more. The coordinator of the event says this is a great way for them to interact with the community and show them what they do.

More Halloween events can be found here.