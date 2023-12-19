PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Many have looked out their windows while driving and wondered, “when are they going to finish this thing?”

On Tuesday, a major step toward completion was started.

Workers are positioning in the new span of the eastbound bridge Tuesday by moving from its current spot perpendicular to the bridge. The idea to get it ready to be seated on the bridge.

Work on the multi-year project is about 75% done and so far, the project is on budget with the new span set to open to traffic by fall 2024.

The arch doesn’t really look like the trusses that are part of the westbound span but most closely resemble the Interstate 39 bridge that crosses the Illinois near LaSalle. And yes, it’s painted in IDOT Blue.

The eastbound span is in the midst of a massive rebuild after 70 years of use. The bridge project was supposed to be done in 2023 but COVID-19 and supply chain issues pushed it back a year, IDOT has said.

Costing about $167 million, the new eastbound bridge will have three lanes instead of two and also a 14-foot-wide path that is for walkers and bikers. There will be trailheads on either side of the river.

