SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Local Illinois State Rep. Mark Luft (R-Pekin) was thanked for his service to Illinois on the House floor Tuesday.

As part of the 102nd general assembly’s House Resolution 1065, Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) thanked Luft for his service to his district and all of Illinois.

“When you combine his local experience with his work in Springfield, his advocacy for Tazewell County, for Fulton County, his ability to stand up for law enforcement, to be a tireless advocate for veterans, throughout the state, he is someone we are going to miss,” Spain said. “He is someone who brings people together, that is a collaborator, that excels in bipartisan cooperation in a way that we need much more of.”

Luft said that serving in the Illinois House had been a dream of his since he was nine years old.

“It felt like a very short visit, but I can’t complain, to get to experience this dream, even for a moment, was worth every bit of it,” Luft said.

Luft has served in the Illinois House since Jan. 13, 2021. He is a lifelong Pekin resident and was elected Mayor of Pekin in 2019.

He lost to Travis Weaver in the GOP house primary for the 93rd house district in Jun. 2022.

Luft’s current term in the House ends on Jan. 11.