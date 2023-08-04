PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Representative Jehan Gordon Booth joined Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria and Peoria City/County Health Department Public Health Administrator Monica Hendrickson as well as other community leaders at a press conference Friday.

“If we want to address public safety in our community comprehensively and compassionately, we need to take a modern and responsible approach that invests in evidence-based services that can produce better outcomes,” Gordon-Booth said. “Further utilizing professionals who have specialized skillsets instead of forcing law enforcement to deal with issues they may be unsuited for is going to have a significant impact.”