PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Riverfront Museum received its holiday tree and it’s fifty feet from tip to trunk.

This Norway spruce is the signature part of Peoria Riverfront Museum’s Christmas celebration, and it arrived by truck on Monday afternoon.

The tree – erected facing Southwest Water Street — will be trimmed and officially lit on Tuesday, November 28.

Organizers plan festivities starting at 6 p.m. with warm beverages, live music, and a tree lighting.

All that is a prelude to the Christmas in the Village that takes place at Sun Plaza on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2. Christmas in the Village is a ticketed event. Prices start at $15 for individual museum members.

Alison Unkovich is a board member and event chairwoman. She says the Christmas tree is a heartfelt contribution in memory of a World War Two veteran.

“It was donated by a family in Edwards, Alicia Davis, to honor her father Bill Davis, a World War II veteran.” said Unkovich.