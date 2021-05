PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- Twenty-six people have put their name in the hat to fill a vacant Peoria City Council position, and the city's Communications Manager Stacy Peterson said it is "exciting" to see the number of individuals that want to serve their community.

"To see 26 people willingly step up and apply for a volunteer position like this, really makes you feel like people are invested in government, that they want to make our change in our community," Peterson said.