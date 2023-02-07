CIProud.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Sam Godby
Posted: Feb 7, 2023 / 06:00 PM CST
Updated: Feb 7, 2023 / 06:18 PM CST
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Brought to you by Clutch Sports.
For runners, a pair of affordable compression socks can be one of the most important pieces of gear.
Check out these 12 grooming products to spruce up your cat or dog at home.
Whether it’s wall art, vinyl albums, a t-shirt or some other memorabilia, you can embrace and proclaim your undying Beatlemania with these items.
If you’re looking for a top-notch multipurpose case, here are the best phone cases that do more than simply protect your phone.
If you want the perfect sweetheart treat, just in time for Valentine’s Day, consider Ma&Ya’s candy-coated clams.
Just as Rihanna’s music has topped the charts, her other endeavors have resulted in superior products that offer outstanding performance and quality.
Pashminas are beautiful scarves originally from Kashmir, India. They are soft to the touch, comfortable to wear and an elegant addition to any wardrobe.
Adding snow chains to your tires helps prevent skidding and sliding when driving in bad road conditions.
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re shopping for someone special, your search for something special is probably already well underway.
Some people are simply difficult to shop for, so you’ll need to get a little creative to find the right gift.
Besides being presentation-worthy with fancy wrapping, Valentine’s baskets are also practical.
If you add rinsing with mouthwash to your child’s daily routine, you can help to fight cavities and prevent problems with teeth and gums down the road.
Taking a prenatal vitamin with iron can be helpful, but finding one that is pleasant tasting and easy to take can be tricky.
Vitamin E is a major antioxidant vitamin that neutralizes the damaging action of free radicals on healthy cells, and prevents osteoarthritis and diabetes.
Sports bras keep women comfortable while providing beneficial aspects to any workout.
Now is the perfect time to buy a new TV for Super Bowl, as retailers are offering deals on both new and older models.
Like yoga leggings, the best yoga shorts use soft, stretchy materials that give wearers a free range of motion. Check out the best yoga shorts for women.
Athletic clothing can come in several fabrics, so you will want to read the label carefully. We list the best Sweaty Betty fitness apparel.
Heart necklaces are elegant and timeless, not to mention they coordinate easily with other jewelry and most outfits.
With a touch of thoughtful planning, it’s completely possible to plan the perfect long-distance Valentine’s Day date.
When it comes to Valentine’s Day shopping for that special person in your life, you can’t go wrong with a gift of jewelry.
Apple-cider vinegar has grown in popularity due to claims of its numerous health benefits.
It can be a daunting task to research and identify cruelty-free brands. To help you, we have compiled this guide.
A well-planned vegan diet with a focus on whole foods is extremely healthy. When selecting a vegan multivitamin, you should know what to look for.
Balance beams for home use are 8 feet long and up to 2-3 feet high, giving your gymnast a chance to practice their skills on a lower beam.
Water bottles are essential for many people across the world. However, sometimes you might need one that’s more portable.
If you’d like to delight your partner with a stylish gift this year, consider skipping the heart-shaped accessories.
For some people, a simple knit scarf in a solid color is effortlessly stylish, while others prefer something bolder, such as a plaid blanket scarf.
We had our experienced product tester use the Crosley Cruiser Plus Turntable and the Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Record Player in real-world situations.
As the 2022 winner of Creative Toy of the Year, the Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball contains several surprise elements.
Keep your trunk stocked with these items to ensure you can get through a roadside emergency in any conditions.
Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to gift a sensory product because it’s a day to show someone close to us how much we care.
Want to know how to treat yourself like a celebrity? We’ve got the rundown of gifts for a Grammy-level self-pampering session.
Themed food and drinks are a surefire way to make your party stand out, and looking at past Grammy nominees is a great way to get inspiration.
With Grammy night around the corner, here are some fun ways to embrace the theme, boost your entertainment and make your guests feel a part of the festivities.
NuFace devices use low microcurrent voltage similar to natural electric currents in the body and are safe and painless on the skin.
The Adidas tracksuit is an iconic wardrobe staple for athletes and leisurewear enthusiasts everywhere.
A bed-wetting alarm is an effective treatment that can help your child develop the habit of getting up to use the bathroom and to respond to a full bladder.
You can cut down on food waste by both shopping and storing food smarter.
During Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale event, you can get everything from sofas to mattresses at up to 50% off (or more).
The argan oil used for beauty is different from the one used for cooking, so be sure you know whether you’re buying cosmetic or culinary argan oil.
Distressed jeans have become a wardrobe staple for those curating a relaxed but chic aesthetic.
Huk (pronounced “hook”) fishing gear is committed to providing durable, comfortable, high-quality fishing apparel for men and women who love to fish.
Solar-powered lights and decor provide an easy way to spruce up your lawn, patio and garden.
Valentine’s Day is all about showing your spouse you appreciate them, but it can be challenging to come up with a good gift idea, despite the many options.
The best creative Valentine’s Day gifts are unique ways to show you care.
Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show your sweetheart how much you care, and with a little thought, you can find the perfect gift.
To choose a vitamin C supplement, look for great-tasting products that contain extra vitamins and minerals.