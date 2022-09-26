PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A private water main break has damaged 75% of showroom products at the Ashley Homestore on North Knoxville Avenue in Peoria. It’s not great for the company, but it means that you could score a great deal.

According to Ashley’s Director of Sales Tom Rundquist, a private water main broke around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and flooded the Ashley Homestore on N. Knoxville Avenue.

Serve Pro had cleared the water by Wednesday night, but the company said they need to do a “complete refresh.”

The flooding left 75% of products on the showroom floor with water damage.

Furniture that had already been purchased was in the back of the store, but was still affected by water damage. Rundquist said customers who had pre-paid for these items were very understanding about the situation.

In order to replace showroom products, Ashley staff has determined which damaged items are salvageable and will be selling those items at a discounted price on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The sale will include the entire display floor, including dining room furniture, mattresses, bedroom sets, wall art, rugs, and many other items that will be marked up to 70% off based on the damage they sustained.