Water damage restoration companies busy after heavy rain across the region

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Recent heavy rain across the region has water damage restoration services staying busy.

Servpro of Peoria crews have been busy, not only in the Peoria area, but they are also helping Servpro crews in Bloomington-Normal with flooded basements.

The owner of Servpro of Peoria said crews have seen up to five feet of water in one basement and some saw damage that will cost $50,000 to $70,000 to fully repair.

It was so busy the past weekend that even management had to step in to help.

“I went out with a crew helping them do assessments, figure out which ones we need to handle first, meeting with the homeowners, doing more of the customer service side of it,” Servpro of Peoria Owner Jason Fletcher said.

Fletcher said they have also been busy working on roof damage from the storms in Fulton County from a few weeks ago.