Water main break blocking westbound lanes on West Plank Road in Peoria County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers may want to steer clear of West Plank Road after state officials reported a water main break blocking westbound traffic.

District 4 of the Illinois Department of Transportation tweeted Monday afternoon about the water main break.

At this time, department officials reported the westbound lanes are blocked west of Peoria in Limestone Township.

This story will be updated.

