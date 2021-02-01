Water main break blocking westbound lanes on West Plank Road in Peoria County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers may want to steer clear of West Plank Road after state officials reported a water main break blocking westbound traffic.
District 4 of the Illinois Department of Transportation tweeted Monday afternoon about the water main break.
Peoria County: A water main break on West Plank Road (Illinois 116) just west of Peoria is blocking the westbound lanes. #ILtraffic pic.twitter.com/46W5uAml6r
— IDOT District 4 (@IDOTDistrict4) February 1, 2021
At this time, department officials reported the westbound lanes are blocked west of Peoria in Limestone Township.
