Water main break blocking westbound lanes on West Plank Road in Peoria County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An overhaul of Illinois’ approach to public safety, defending criminal defendants’ rights and keeping would-be rogue police officers in line won legislative approval in January and was lauded as a damaging blow to injustice in crime and punishment. Now it’s absorbing critics’ rebukes that it would make streets less safe, overburden police and drive dedicated professionals away from law enforcement careers.

A response to last spring’s civil unrest over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other people of color by police, the plan would attempt to ease maneuvering of the court system for the disenfranchised and hold police officers responsible for their interaction with suspects by making use-of-force rules stricter and clearing the path for firing police officers for brutality or other crimes.