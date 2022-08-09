BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents in part of Bloomington are being instructed to boil their water before use due to a water main break that occurred Tuesday morning.

The break in question occurred on East Empire Street. Currently the water main in the area is shut off in order to perform the repair.

Once water service is restored, customers in the area should boil water for at least five minutes before use.

The customers affected are those on the 1300 block of E. Empire Street and 1211 Towanda Ave.

The boil order will remain in effect until laboratory sampling confirms that water quality has been fully restored. This will be in the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the earliest.