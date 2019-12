PEORIA, Ill. — A water main break on Glen Avenue near the Metro Centre shopping center is causing icy road conditions. Glen Avenue from University Street to Fairview Place is closed going both directions.

A call about a water main break came in just before 6 a.m.

The 50’s Diner in the shopping center said they had no issues caused by the break, and were operating as usual.

We’ve reached out to Peoria public works department and have not heard back.

This story will be updated.