BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break is affecting the water pressure in residences on the southwest side of Bloomington.

The City of Bloomington reported Saturday morning that a water main break occurred near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and White Oak Road. This is causing homes in the area to lose water pressure.

The City of Bloomington Water Department is actively working to repair the water main.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.