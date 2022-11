BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit’s downtown Bloomington transfer area is being temporarily relocated after a water main break on Front Street Tuesday morning.

While Front Street is closed for repairs, the transfer area will instead be at Roosevelt Avenue and Jefferson Street.

For up-to-date information on bus services, please call Connect Transit at 309-828-9833, or visit Connect Transit online at www.connect-transit.com.

This story will be updated when the issue is resolved.