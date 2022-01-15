Water main break closes lane in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break has caused a road closure in Washington Saturday.

According to an update from Washington Public Works Director Kevin Schone, Peoria Street is closed to eastbound traffic at Bodurant street due to the break.

According to Schone, traffic is being detoured north on Bondurant to W. Jefferson, then east to N. Wood. Traffic can also continue east on W. Jefferson to N. Main.

The area will remain closed to traffic until repairs are completed.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.