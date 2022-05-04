PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break has closed Main Street between Parkside Drive and Glenwood Avenue Wednesday.

According to a press release from Illinois American Water, crews are working to repair the water main now and will reopen roads as soon as possible.

According to a Public Works employee on the scene, JULIE has come out to flag lines before digging can begin, which might take up to two hours.

There is currently no estimated time when the road will reopen.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.