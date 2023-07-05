PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bradley University building is currently under a boil order.

According to a Bradley University Police Department Facebook post, the Business and Engineering Convergence Center (BECC) is currently under a boil order due to a water main break that occurred near Main Street and Glenwood Avenue.

Due to the boil order, all bathrooms in the building will be closed until further notice.

The post stated that those parked in the Main Street parking deck will be rerouted when they exit.

Sr Mgr, External Affairs and Communications for Illinois American Water Anna Kubas said the leak was caused by one of their contractors striking the water main.

“Earlier today, one of our contractors working on the project struck an existing water main which caused a leak,” Kubas said. “One of Bradley University’s buildings and less than 5 customers were impacted by this water main break. Crews are currently on site working to make the repairs necessary to restore service to our impacted customers.”