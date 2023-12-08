PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water has closed a lane of traffic Friday morning on War Memorial Drive to work on a water main, the company announced.

According to a corporate news release, the westbound right lane of traffic on War Memorial is closed right just west of the McCluggage Bridge.

All traffic should veer to the left lane.

Once the water main repairs are made, all excavated areas will be restored and the roadway will be reopened. They plan to reopen the roadway as soon as possible.