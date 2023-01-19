WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Emergency water main work near Washington Community High School keeps classes from being held today. This closure is only for the high school, other schools in Washington are not affected.

The break is near Bondurant and Jefferson streets. Those roads are now closed, which is limiting access to the building.

The district superintendent says the building is not under a boil order. Evening activities scheduled for Thursday will not be affected.

Thursday’s closure is being classified as an emergency day, and classes are expected to resume Friday.