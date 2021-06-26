Water rescue on I-55 brings multiple agencies together late Friday evening, into Saturday morning

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple agencies responded to a water rescue on I-55 that began late Friday night and extended into Saturday morning.

At approximately 11 p.m., the Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire Department was called to the scene of a sinking car. A crew from the Dale Township Fire Department were called in to assist, but were delayed while en route due to heavy rains.

McLean County 911 said there were three people in the water inside a vehicle. Once arriving at the scene, crews could see and hear the victims.

At the time, a friend of the stranded had phone contact with them and was able to provide updates. Crews then learned there were four people inside the car.

Crews attempted to get to the stranded people from the south, but it was too far. Instead, they tried to get on I55 northbound, but crews reported the interstate was flooded on both sides, and they could not proceed.

United then decided to respond via Rt. 66 to Shirley to get on the other side of Timber Creek, which was flooding I55.

By 1:30 a.m., crews were able to reach the victims by boat and by 2:28 a.m. all were out of the water and accounted for.

All were transported to the hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

The department gave extra thanks to the McLean County Area EMS System, City of Bloomington Fire, allin Township Fire Department, Dale Township Fire Department, Hudson Fire Department, MABAS Division 41, Atlanta Volunteer Fire Department, Bloomington Township Fire Protection District, Stanford Police Department, McLean County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police District 6 Pontiac, Illinois Department of Transportation, Heywork Fire and EMS and Blomington Township Fire Protection District.