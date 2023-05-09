PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Water’s Edge Winery and Bistro announced on Facebook that they will close indefinitely.

Owner Michael Vandy said that his health and the pandemic combined to make the business an uphill battle. He also thanked those who supported the business and ended the post by telling local citizens to support entrepreneurs and local establishments.

The eatery was located above Brienzo’s Wood-Fired Pizza on Prospect Road. As of now, it is uncertain what will happen to the space. The location was opened in August 2021.