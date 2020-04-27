Waterways in Central Illinois experience minor flooding after weekend heavy rain

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — Some locations in central Illinois got a week’s worth of rain over the weekend.

Despite heavy weekend rain, the banks of Deer Creek remain below moderate flood stage, but meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Lincoln say further spring flooding is possible.

Water levels at both Deer Creek and the Mackinaw River are rising, and while they’re not overflowing banks yet, experts say frequent periods of heavy rain will be the driver for spring flooding.

This year the snowpack won’t play as much a part in flood potential. Darrin Hansing, service hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, says creeks and streams are most sensitive to flooding.

“We definitely expect continued rises, especially along the smaller creeks and streams. The mackinaw river overall that deer creek feeds into has crested and is starting to fall. But, things are wet and we are expecting another one or two inches of rainfall, and that could bring the river levels back up again,” said Hansing.

There’s terms to categorize the different stages of river flooding; Minor flooding is used to indicate minimal or no property damage. However, some public inconvenience remains a possibility.

Moderate flooding indicates some inundation of structures and roads near the river. Transfer of property to a higher elevation or another location may be necessary and some evacuations may also be required.

Major flooding is used to indicate extensive inundation and property damage, usually characterized by the evacuation of people and livestock and closure of both primary and secondary roads.