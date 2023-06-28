PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council on Tuesday approved spending $683,000 on signs to better help pedestrians and visitors find their way through Downtown.

Rick Powers, director of public works, said 72 total signs will go in throughout the Downtown area. Some will be aimed at pedestrians. Others will be for motorists. All will be interconnected and color-coordinated depending on where you are in the city.

Signs will point out the location of parks and where certain landmarks like the Riverfront, the Civic Center and Dozer Park are located. The pedestrian kiosks will offer more detailed maps and more information for those who are ambling through downtown.

“When you are in a strange town, maybe you can sit in a lobby on your phone and find a restaurant, but it’s convenient to walk out onto a sidewalk out of the hotel or if you are pulling into town, to see that you are in a particular district,” Powers said.

Andre Allen, who presents the 4th District on the City Council and who also was recently appointed the board president for the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce, said he’s “thrilled about the upcoming addition of wayfinding signs in our downtown area.”

“These signs will serve as a valuable resource to help patrons navigate our various corridors, while also enhancing the visual appeal of the surroundings. As the board chair of the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce, we have high hopes that this initiative will benefit our business community and contribute to the vibrancy of downtown Peoria,” he said.

According to a memo distributed to council members before their Tuesday night meeting, the signs will be clustered in the Downtown area but some will extend up the Main Street hill and others will be in the North Valley as it approaches Interstate 74.

During the council meeting, Allen asked why the signs were so expensive. There are 11 types of signs and a total of 72, Powers has said. The public works head said the cost was due to the type of size, the possible integration of technology and the locations as well as the number of signs.

The object of the signs is simple, Powers said: draw attention and then direct people to areas of interest. Downtown groups, the memo said, have been asking for such signs for years. In April, two prototype signs were installed.

There are ways to incorporate technology such as sound or to allow scanning of bar codes in the signs. It wasn’t immediately clear if Peoria’s signs will use that but Powers said that was an option.

“We have found that people are more visual and if we can get the information to them in a way that they can get to where they want to go, then that’s the purpose of wayfaring signs,” Powers said.