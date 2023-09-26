BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — September is Suicide Prevention Month and the fall semester is underway for college students. As students transition into a new normal away from home, mental health professionals want them to know they have support.

“One of the biggest things that I often suggest to folks is just to recognize that we all experience transitions differently,” said Dr. Jojo Mitchell, Director of Counseling and Consultation Services at Illinois Wesleyan University.

College can be a big transition for many while also being the time when someone faces overwhelming situations outside of school. Financial issues, familial issues, a breakup, food insecurity, the loss of a loved one are just some of those overwhelming situations that can pile on a student.

“We all experience different types of crisis at different levels,” said Dr. Sam Kahl, Staff Psychologist at Illinois State University. “Regardless of what it is, we all can share in that experience of knowing that it’s really really hard to be in crisis and that it’s also something that is relatively universal.”

Unfortunately trying to navigate a crisis can impact someone’s mental health and result in suicide. According to the CDC, the overall number of suicide deaths increased by 2.6% in the United States. However, there was a 8.4% decline for people ages 10 to 24. Yet, that age group makes up 15% of suicides.

“Mental health has often been thought of, ‘well there’s mental health professionals,’ so that’s where you would go,” said Mitchell. “Mental needs a community of care. We should all be invested, in our own way, to supporting each other’s mental health.”

University counseling professionals suggest students utilize resources on campus such as counseling services, student organizations and academic advisors to help navigate crises and transitions. They encourage having a community because it helps prevent suicide because the community can recognize signs and recommend help.

“Seeing some signs of withdrawals, social isolation are some of the most common things we might see with depression and/or anxiety,” said Dr. Gina Meyer, Associate Director for Training at Illinois State University Student Counseling Services. “Changes in eating patterns exercise socializing, sleep, missing class. Things that just seem out of character for a person.”

Mitchell said if you’re concerned someone that someone is considering suicide to simply ask.

“I think as I’ve talked about this with students some of the most common things I often hear is ‘Well what if I plant the idea in their head?,'” said Mitchell. “So, I try to do a lot of education around that’s not going to happen.”

Mitchell said asking will allow a person to express whether or not they are contemplating suicidal thoughts.

“I hope in asking about suicide, we’re actually allowing that person to finally get a chance to talk about it to say yeah that’s something I struggle with,” Mitchell said. “Then we can get others involved.”

No matter the crisis, mental health professionals want students to remember a simple message.

“It is okay to not to be okay, seek help and you’re not alone,” said Meyer.

In 2021, suicide was the 11th cause of death in the US and the 15th in Illinois. If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts help is available by dialing 988.