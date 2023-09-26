PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is extending its partnership with ASM Global through 2028.

According to an ASM Global news release, the company is a world leader in venue management and producer of live-event experiences.

“This relationship has proven itself mutually beneficial for more than three decades,” said Yvonne Greer-Batton, Peoria Civic Center Authority board chair. “We are grateful for our past and excited about our future. ASM Global offers our facility world-class management and provides industry access and opportunities we could not achieve on our own.”

One of the top priorities of the partnership is to continue to promote a wide variety of entertainment.

The partnership was initiated in 1990.