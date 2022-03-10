PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Directed patrol efforts are continuing in Peoria.

Police reported that Wednesday’s effort resulted in 36 vehicle stops, 8 arrests, 19 tickets issued, and six vehicles impounded.

“As you can see from this latest Directed Patrol, there’s still a lot of work to be done to get

dangerous criminals and guns off our streets. Our officers are committed to putting a stop to

these random shootings that continue to plague our city. We are starting to make progress and

progress takes time,” said Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria.

Also during the patrol, officers responded to a vehicle theft report, but later found the vehicle and arrested a suspect.

Additionally, two vehicles fled from police, but both were later located abandoned and impounded.

Police also assisted CID in a homicide investigation by surveilling several houses and checking for suspect vehicles.

Other highlights from the night include:

Drug arrest: At about 8:30 p.m., members of the Peoria Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division watched someone toss something out of a window of a car being driven with no headlights on. The tossed items were picked up by police, and more illegal drugs were found inside the car. In total, police found 25.83 grams of crack cocaine and 3.5 grams of cannabis, along with a small amount of money. The unnamed driver was arrested on drug charges and taken to the Peoria County Jail.

Shot spotter alerts: Two shot spotter alerts rang out in the Southside, 10 minutes apart. Police responded to the 900 block of S. Greenlawn at about 10:45 p.m. for a report of three rounds fired. A second alert was issued in the 2000 block of W. Marquette at about 10:55 p.m. for a report of two rounds fired. No victims, suspects, witnesses, property damage, or evidence was found at either location.

Woman shot in thigh: A shot spotter alert indicating 13 rounds had been fired alerted police to the 1500 block of W. Martin. Officers found 11 shell casings and a bullet strike at a home on the street. Later, police were called to a home in the 800 block of S. Greenlawn where someone had been shot. There, officers found two vehicles that had been struck by gunfire and a female victim who was shot in the thigh. She was transported to a local hospital, and no suspects have been identified at this time.