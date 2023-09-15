NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Illinois Art Station is opening an exhibit to showcase Latinos from Bloomington-Normal.

Yolanda Alonso is the featured artist. Alonso immigrated from Mexico less than five years ago. In Mexico she spent more than 10 years as a newspaper reporter and is putting those journalistic skills to use to showcase the talents of the Latino community in the Twin Cities.

The Exhibit is titled We are the Latinos en BloNo: Nuestras historias en palabras y fotografías (Showcasing our stories in words and photographs). Since January, Alonso has interviewed and photographed people, featuring them in her blog Latino en BloNo. Now she is excited to see their stories on display.

Alonso said every story is important.

“Since I came to the United States, I started to understand the importance of that we are now a part of a big minority. That we need to open a space for the community, for the Latino community. We need to raise our voices and share the stories,” she said. “So, I think that this is a start. This is a great start here for everyone in Bloomington-Normal.”

The exhibit is a bilingual exhibition making it the first of its kind at the Illinois Art Station. It’s on display from Sept. 16 to Nov. 4. The opening reception is Saturday at 10 am at the Illinois Art Station located at 101 E. Vernon Avenue.