“We have to be prepared”, Parkview School hosts active shooter training

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) -Wednesday, a local school district hosted a training on what to do when serious danger strikes.

Educators, law enforcement and church leaders were at Parkview School in Creve Coeur on Wednesday, learning how to best protect individuals if an active shooter was present.

“How can we better those situations so we can more effectively empower and protect those that find themselves within the situation,” said Dustin Bevard, principal of Parkview School

A shooting is an ordeal school officials said they never hope to see happen, but having a plan is key.

“When’s the last time a school has had a fire? But we still do fire drills. So we have to be prepared,” said Gary Alexander, superintendent of Tuscola CUSD #301.

During the training put on by the company Alice, an active shooter situation was simulated. This gave participants an opportunity to learn effective response strategies.

“It really allows you to stop and consider, how would I respond, truly respond, if such an event unfolded,” Bevard said.

Bevard explains that a big take away is that there is more than one way to escape this type of danger.

“To run if necessary, or to counter if necessary. There’s a number of skills that Alice trains,” he said.

Alexander says he’s taking the knowledge that was gained in Creve Coeur and bringing it back to his own community.

“I’m going to take this back to my district and train my staff and eventually train my parents in my community and also our students,” he said.

Participants at the event will not only be Alice certified, but they will also be certified to instruct active shooter trainings.