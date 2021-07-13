“We have to stop”, Peoria community leaders and officials address increasing gun violence in the city

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria community leaders and officials plea for an end to violence, following a deadly shooting Monday night.

After a shooting claimed the life of a 23-year-old man on Monday, near Griswold and Starr Street, lifelong southside Peoria resident Lavetta Ricca says she is saddened by increasing gun violence.

“We have to stop. The kids have to stop killing each other,” Ricca said.

While Monday’s shooting was on the south end, Ricca says the issue is not specific to that area.

“One thing that the city has found out is that it’s just not the south side now. It’s been all over,” she said.

4th District Councilman Andre Allen says he has seen gun violence impact the area he serves since he took his seat on City Council.

“When you see specifically young people life tragically cut so short, it doesn’t sit right with you, it really punches you in the gut,” Allen said.

While coming up with solutions to reduce gun violence, Allen says addressing the roots of the issue is crucial.

“Figuring out ways that we can lift the economic floor for all of our citizens. We know violence, in general, is connected to the roots causes of poverty, social-economic status,” he said.

Allen says the City of Peoria must also continue to engage with community partners that can assist.

“Budgets are tight, and so we have to have a mindset of growth, of how we can grow our resources to be able to aid this issues,” Allen said.

Ricca says to stop gun violence in its tracks, it won’t take one neighborhood, but instead the entire city.

“East Bluff, north end, everybody. We’ve got to come together and try to stop this,” Ricca said.